Florida State's Izaak Bastian ready to soak in experience of swimming in Tokyo Olympics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State fans should be keeping their eyes peeled to the Tokyo Olympics starting later this month because the number of Noles competing in the summer games is growing.

All-American swimmer Izaak Bastian will compete for his home country Bahamas, where he still holds the country’s records in the 50 meter, 100 meter and 200 meter breast stroke. In Tokyo he’ll compete in the 100 and 200 meter events. Of course Izaak is hoping to medal in either event.

But in reality he’s really looking forward to soaking in the experience of representing Florida State and the Bahamas. All while meeting and connecting with some of the best swimmers from around the globe.

“Honestly I’m there to have the experience. I’m not looking to receive any type of medal or anything. When I go I want to represent my country and FSU the best that I can and meet some really nice people," Bastian said. "I’ve heard that it’s a great experience meeting people there and some of the most elite athletes all gather in one place.”

