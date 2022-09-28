Florida State's home football game vs. Wake Forest expected to be played Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With the forecasted track of Hurricane Ian moving south and east of Tallahassee, the Florida State University home football game scheduled for Saturday is expected to be played.

According to a statement by Florida State University director of athletics Michael Alford released Tuesday, the university is confident FSU's home game against Wake Forest University Saturday, Oct. 1 at 3:30 p.m. inside Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee will be played as scheduled.

“Following our most recent briefing today with authorities, University administration, transportation officials, security, law enforcement and emergency responders, we remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time," Alford said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the hurricane and all weather advisories and take action if needed to ensure the safety of all involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the forecasted impact area in South Florida and others affected by the storm.”

As of Tuesday night, the core of Hurricane Ian is projected to make landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday and navigate across the state towards the northeast section of the state and east of Tallahassee by the end of the week.

abc 27 first to know weather Ian forecast track (8pm 09/27/2022)

Florida State (4-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) is ranked No. 22 in the latest American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) poll and No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1 ACC) is ranked just ahead of the Seminoles in both polls at No. 21 in the AFCA and No. 22 in the AP Top 25 polls.

The ACC contest between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will be broadcast locally exclusively on WTXL ABC 27.