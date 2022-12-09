Florida State's Dillan Gibbons to receive 2022 Wuerffel Trophy

ATLANTA (WTXL) — A Florida State University football player was recognized for his community service.

Dillan Gibbons was announced as the winner of the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy on Thursday.

According to the Wuerffel Foundation, the award is "College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service".

Gibbons was a senior offensive lineman with the FSU football team during the 2022 college football season.

Gibbons was a finalist for the award along with University of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan and Stanford University defensive back Patrick Fields.

According to the Wuerffel Foundation, Gibbons’ honor centers on the non-profit corporation he founded called Big Man Big Heart, Inc., a 501(c)(3) Florida non-profit. Big Man Big Heart’s mission is to promote NCAA college athletes use of their name, image, and likeness (NIL) to promote unity, positivity and kindness in their community and beyond.

The Wuerffel Trophy is named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida who parlayed his success on the football field into a lifetime of service.

“We are excited to recognize Dillan Gibbons as this year’s recipient of the Wuerffel Trophy,” Danny Wuerffel said in a statement. “Dillan’s leadership, strong desire to serve others, and tireless efforts to improve the lives of those around him, truly reflects what the Wuerffel Trophy is all about.”

Gibbons becomes the first football student-athlete from Florida State University to receive the award.

The foundation said the presentation of the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy will occur on Feb. 24, 2023, at the 54th All Sports Association Awards Banquet in Fort Walton Beach.