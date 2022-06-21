Florida State's Cunningham up for Bowerman award

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State hurdler Trey Cunningham was named one of 10 semifinalists for The Bowerman Tuesday afternoon.

Cunningham becomes the third Nole to be named a semifinalist for the award, joining Maurice Mitchell and Ngoni Makusha. Makusha won the award in 2011.

“This is another great honor for Trey. He is now on a short list of people in school history who have been in the running for this prestigious award. He put together a special season and is very deserving of this honor,” Head Coach Bob Braman said.

Of the 10 semifinalists, Cunningham is the only athlete to go undefeated against collegiate competition in their primary event. Cunningham went a perfect 20-for-20 in the 60m hurdles and the 110m hurdles during the indoor and outdoor season. Cunningham holds the second-fastest times in NCAA history in both the 60m hurdles (7.38) and the 110m hurdles (13.00). Cunningham is tied for the 11th-best performer in world history in the 60m hurdles and is tied for the No. 23 performer all-time in the 110m hurdles. Cunningham put together arguably the greatest season in collegiate history between the 60m hurdles and the 110m hurdles. Cunningham became the only collegiate to ever run 7.42 or faster in the 60m hurdles four times during a single season. He also ran 13.22 or faster in the 110m hurdles nine times during his 2022 season which had never been done before.

The Bowerman finalists will be announced Tuesday, June 28 with the winner being announced December 15.

The Bowerman debuted in 2009 and is named after former University of Oregon coach Bill Bowerman. It is presented annually by the USTFCCCA to the most outstanding male and female NCAA track & field athletes in the nation.