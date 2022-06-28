TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trey Cunningham joined an exclusive club on Tuesday afternoon, as he became the second Nole in school history to be named a finalist for The Bowerman.

Cunningham is one of three male finalists for college track and field's most prominent individual award and joined Ngoni Makusha as the only Noles to be named finalists for the award. Makusha won the award in 2011.

"Being named a Bowerman finalist is an honor and shows what kind of track season we put together," Cunningham said. "Some great athletes have won this award, and it truly is the highest honor for college track and field."

Fans will have the chance to help Cunningham get this prestigious award with the fan vote.

Fans can vote for Cunningham at http://www.thebowerman.org/vote [ustfccca.org] until Thursday at 2 p.m.

The winner will be announced December 15 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colo.

Cunningham put together one of the greatest indoor and outdoor seasons in NCAA history this past season.

Cunningham swept the 60 meter hurdle and 110 meter hurdle national titles. He posted the second-fastest times in NCAA history in both events. Cunningham is ranked No. 11 in world history in the 60m hurdles and No. 23 in world history in the 110m hurdles. He was the first athlete in NCAA history to run 13.22 or faster nine times in the 110m hurdles. He was also the only athlete to run 7.42 or faster four times in the 60m hurdles. Of the three finalists, Cunningham is the only athlete to be undefeated against collegians in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Cunningham went 20-for-20 against collegiate competition.

Cunningham has had a very busy awards season already. Cunningham was named the Track and Field News Men's Athlete of the Year, USTFCCCA South Region Athlete of the Year, ACC Men's Track Performer of the Year and ACC Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the outdoor season.

In the indoor season, Cunningham was the USTFCAA South Region Athlete of the Year, ACC Men's Track Performer of the Year and the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.