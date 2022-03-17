Florida State's Cunningham celebrates national title, shifts focus to outdoor season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State hurdler Trey Cunningham has surely left his mark in Tallahassee, but a national title had always eluded him. That is, until the NCAA's indoor national championships over the weekend, when Cunningham, now a senior, finally captured that national championship.

He did it in fashion too, 7.38 seconds in the 60M, a personal best, and the 11th fastest time in the history of the sport. He's the first Seminole to win an indoor title since 2014.

The win marks Cunningham's spot in Seminole history - finally.

"I was confident going in. The times have been there, and I've been beating everybody by at least a tenth the entire year, so that confidence was easy to carry into the final," he said. "It was kind of a relief. I did grow up in the fastest hurdle generation ever, so it's nice to finally get one. I can mark it off the calendar and more confidence heading into outdoor."

Cunningham told us he won't be competing again until April, he's going to rest up a little bit before diving head first into the outdoor season.

