Florida State's Carle ready to represent Canada in Tokyo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Soccer and softball kick off this summer's Olympic games in Tokyo, two days before the opening ceremonies. Former Nole Casey Krueger is representing Team USA on the pitch, while current Nole Gabby Carle is playing for Team Canada.

For Carle, it's been a crazy couple of weeks. she was first named an alternate for the team, then after the rosters were expanded from 18 to 22, she learned she was part of the active roster.

Carle has won a national title. She's played in the Fifa World Cup. She was a reserve for the team in Rio, and now she's excited to add the Tokyo Games to an already impressive resume.

"Right now I'm just trying to focus on soccer, doing the best I can every day, so it hasn't really sunk in yet," she said. "A year ago, it was so unsure, we didn't know if it would happen. Coming back, and just working so hard at Florida state and with my national team, to be so close to it, is really great."

Canada faces Japan first, and you can watch it at 6:30a/ET on July 21st.