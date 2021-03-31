Florida State's Beatrice Wallin soaking in incredible opportunity at Augusta National

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Augusta National is one of, if not the most premier golf courses in the entire world. Many avid golfers dream of an opportunity to play 18-holes in the very spot where guys like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson earned their Green Jackets. But starting Wednesday, Augusta National will showcase the best up and coming women in the sport.

Among those featured in the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur is Florida State golfer Beatrice Wallin. The junior from Olofstrop, Sweden will embark on her second time playing the revered course. But this time she welcomes in the opportunity to play alongside her fellow Sweden natives who also received the invitation to play. Regardless of her result Wallin and Florida State head coach Amy Bond are just ecstatic for this incredible opportunity.

“It’s a lot of fun we all played the U.S. Open in December and we’re really close so it’s going to be a lot of fun to see them again," said Wallin. "I haven’t played with them in a while now so it’ll be fun to just catch up and enjoy the tournament together.”

“You know I think it’s something extremely special. Being able to play Augusta National as a female is something that three years ago would’ve never happened other than those who were members at Augusta," Bond adds. "So it’s something special, especially for college age kids and young amateurs to have that opportunity to play one of the best golf courses in the world.”

Wallin tees off Wednesday at 11:55 a.m. in the opening round of the event.

