Florida State's Beatrice Wallin looks to finish what she started

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State women's golf team begins play at the ACC Championships on Thursday. For senior Beatrice Wallin, it marks the the beginning of what she hopes is a long postseason, a postseason that has the potential to further her legacy in garnet and gold.

"I don't like to brag about anything," laughed Wallin when asked about all her accomplishments at Florida State.

She could if she wanted to. A three time All-American, the reigning ACC Golfer of the Year, Wallin has the second lowest career stroke average in school history.

"I know she was going to be really, really good," said head coach Amy Bond.

That's not all. Wallin's ranked sixth in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, and to think, she didn't have to come back for her final semester.

"There's always that dream that you want to be pro now," she said. "That's what you've been working towards for so many years."

"Ultimately we want our kids to play professional golf," added Bond. "Tour school only comes around once a year."

She entered the LPGA's Q-School in the fall, and after much deliberation, Wallin decided her time in garnet and gold wasn't done just yet.

"She called me and said I'm coming back to school," said Bond.

"I feel like we have unfinished business," said Wallin of her decision to come back to Tallahassee. "We came so close to make it through match play at nationals. I really want to have that opportunity again."

The Seminoles finished tied for ninth at nationals last season, their best finish in program history, but for Wallin, she wants more.

"I feel like everyone is just so pumped up, so excited and really putting the work into it."

"My hope for her is that she plays some really good golf and can really say it was worth it to get my education, to stay, and I've helped accomplish something for Florida State that's never been accomplished before," added Bond.

And that's something worth bragging about.