Robert Willett

Posted at 4:59 PM, Apr 13, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State men's basketball sophomore center Balsa Koprivica declared for the 2021 NBA Draft Tuesday afternoon. Thank you FSU... 5out pic.twitter.com/RfzcixVF2P — Balsa (@balsa_koprivica) April 13, 2021 Koprivica, a native of Belgrade, Serbia averaged 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 24 games this season with Florida State.

