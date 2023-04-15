Florida State's Baba Miller to return for sophomore season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — He's coming back for year number two.

The Florida State men's basketball program gave us some good news Friday afternoon. Baba Miller will return for his sophomore campaign next season.

The forward averaged just over four points a game in just 15 games this season, but remember, he was forced to miss the first 16 games of this past season due to an NCAA suspension. Now, Miller is ready for a full season, and he is pumped to help get this program back on track.

"Coming from Real Madrid where we are used to winning a lot, I'm not really used to losing this much like we did this season," he said Friday. "I didn't really like the taste that it left in my mouth of like losing so many games, so I just want to come back and make things right, and also like Coach Ham, he has been such a great coach and I don't think he deserves the season that he had this year. We have got to fix this, for him, for us, for everyone. For Florida State."

Good news for Florida State, as two of their top three leading scorers have already entered the portal.