Florida State's Amy Bond reflects on WGCA watch list honor, focused on Regionals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ahead of this week’s NCAA Tallahassee Regionals at the Seminole Legacy golf course, Florida State head women’s golf coach Amy Bond is on the WGCA coach of the year watch list. An honor she credits to the work her girls have put in all season long to get them to this point.

And the cherry on top of it all is that this Florida State team can punch their ticket to the NCAA championships right in their own backyard. For Bond, that's where her focus is right now.

“I mean it’s something pretty special. It’s giving me chills right now. There’s a lot of great coaches in the country. But in order for me to win, it’s up to the kids," Bond says. "And this is a pretty special group of young ladies who have played really well. And our two seniors came in as the number one recruiting class. So it’s awesome that we got this bid before we even got here.”

Florida State tees off on Monday at 8 a.m.