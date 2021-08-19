Florida State working young quarterbacks more as fall camp rolls on

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's the million-dollar question behind this Florida State football program, who will start at quarterback when this team opens the season on Sept. 5? You have four options: McKenzie Milton, Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker or Chubba Purdy.

Milton and Travis have the most in-game experience, and according to head coach Mike Norvell, between the two, they took 85 percent of the snaps in Saturday night's scrimmage. Now, he's giving the young guys a chance to shine. Rodemaker, a Valdosta High grad, and Purdy, who missed this spring due to injury, have gotten the majority of reps this week, Norvell said Wednesday they've both taken advantage of the opportunities.

"We're going to continue to work those guys and make sure we get a great evaluation of each of the guys," he said. "It's one of those things, especially with the young guys, you're working with the third group and maybe the line combination that you're with is a little bit different, trying to get them matched up with some of the better guys up front and some of the receivers and see how they respond. I think they've done a nice job with it."

Fall camp rolls on Thursday. Scrimmage two for the Seminoles is on Sunday.