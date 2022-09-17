Florida State women's soccer tops Boston College in ACC opener

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The No. 12 Florida State soccer team (5-0-2) dominated Boston College (4-2-3), 6-0, in the ACC opener. With the win, the Seminoles are unbeaten in the last 16 games, good for the third-longest unbeaten streak in school history. FSU also improves to 7-2-2 in ACC openers since 2012. The garnet and gold have outscored their last four opponents 21-0 with four straight wins of five goals or more.

The Florida State offense struck early in the first half, thanks to the Seminole defense. Two steals in the Boston College final third led to two scores by Onyi Echegini. The Seminoles' defense stifled the Eagles, allowing just six shots and one shot on goal, leading to Cristina Roque’s 30th career win, improving her career record to 30-0-8.

Just one minute and four seconds into the game the Seminoles took an early lead thanks to Echegini’s third goal of the season. After stealing a Boston College throw-in, Echegini worked her way to the left edge of the 18-yard box and fired one into the top right corner of the net across the BC keeper’s face.

10 minutes later, Echegini struck again with her second goal of the game. Jody Brown stole the ball on a Boston College pass about 30 yards away from the BC goal. She passed the ball to the left to Echegini who would score her second goal of the game from eight yards out. She became the fourth Nole this season to record two goals in a game.

Echegini almost scored her third goal of the game in the 21st minute on a header off a corner kick but she was called for a foul inside the 6-yard box. She converted on her first career hat trick in the 55th minute. Jenna Nighswonger took the ball up the middle of the field and passed it off to Clara Robbins who split two defenders with the pass to Echegini. One-on-one with the goalkeeper, Echegini converted from seven yards out.

Four minutes later, Nighswonger extended the lead to four with her third goal of the season. She took the corner kick from the left corner and bent it into the back post. The ball ricocheted off the post and into the back of a Boston College defender before finding the net.

Sophia Nguyen expanded the lead with her first career goal in the 75th minute. After throwing the ball in to Olivia Garcia, Nguyen got the ball back towards the left sideline and bent one into the goal between a Boston College defender.

Kaitlyn Zipay capped things off in the 84th minute with her first goal of the season as well. Zipay played a give-and-go with Emma Bissell and popped out behind the BC defense and slid her shot past the Eagle’s goalkeeper.