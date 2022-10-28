Florida State women's soccer team tops Virginia Tech, honors senior players

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The No. 5 Florida State soccer team (12-2-2) closed off their regular season with a 4-1 win at home against Virginia Tech (10-6-2) on Thursday night at the Seminole Soccer Complex.

The Seminoles finished the regular season tied in points for first place in the ACC and will be a top-two seed at the ACC Tournament.

FSU earned a share of its fifth ACC regular season championship.

Florida State wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, scoring 61 seconds after the first whistle.

The Hokies fouled Jenna Nighswonger about 30 yards out from the goal. Nighswonger stepped up to take the free kick, sending a lofted ball into a mass of players.

Virginia Tech’s keeper was able to get a piece of the initial ball but failed to collect it, rebounding it to the foot of LeiLanni Nesbeth.

Nesbeth redirected the rebound into the back of the net, scoring the second-fastest goal of the season for the Seminoles.

Only two minutes later, Florida State knocked in another set-piece goal, this time with Onyi Echegini on the receiving end.

The foul took place in roughly the same spot as the first free-kick, but instead of sending the ball directly into the 18-yard box, Nighswonger played it to Heather Payne in the right corner.

Payne crossed the ball to the back post where Echegini had the vertical advantage, putting it past the keeper with her head.

The Seminoles notched two more goals in the second half while the Hokies scored their lone goal of the match.

After 70 minutes without a goal, Echegini came back for seconds.

Clara Robbins earned an assist on the night with a pass into Echegini in the 18-yard box.

Echegini gathered it with two touches and beat the keeper near post.

Virginia Tech responded in the 83rd minute with Emmalee McCarter scoring a goal from the right side, assisted by Gabby Johnson. Seven minutes later and with 48 seconds left, Florida State continued to put on the pressure, forcing the keeper to foul Beata Olsson inside the 18-yard box.

Clara Robbins stepped up to take the penalty and sealed the win with the fourth goal for the Seminoles.