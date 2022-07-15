Florida State women's soccer team releases 2022 schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State University women's soccer team announced its 2022 regular season schedule Friday.

The Florida State soccer program enters its 28th season in 2022 and is coming off its third National Championship last December.

The Seminoles and head coach Brian Pensky have announced their 2022 regular-season schedule, which includes seven home games inside the Seminole Soccer Complex.

The 16-game regular-season schedule includes eight teams that made the NCAA Tournament, two teams that reached the Elite 8 and five teams that finished the season ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Poll. Three of those five teams ended the season ranked in the top-10 – No. 5 Duke, No. 8 Virginia and No. 10 South Carolina.

The Seminoles are on the road for nine games in 2022, including five road games in the ACC. Florida State is on the road at South Carolina (August 18), at Georgia (August 21), at Florida (September 4) and at Rice (September 11) in out-of-conference play.

The Noles head to Boston College (September 16), Miami (October 1), Virginia (October 6), Notre Dame (October 9) and Pittsburgh (October 23) to complete their road schedule.

FSU welcomes Auburn (August 25) and Florida Gulf Coast (September 8) as its out-of-conference home games.

The Seminoles host Louisville (September 22), Clemson (September 25), Duke (October 13), North Carolina (October 20) and Virginia Tech (October 27) as their five home conference opponents.

The ACC Tournament is set to begin on Sunday, October 30 at campus sites. The semifinals (November 3) and finals (November 6) are set to be played in Cary, N.C.

Admission is free for all home regular-season contests at the Seminole Soccer Complex.