Florida State women's soccer hosts Auburn in home opener Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The No. 2 Florida State soccer team (1-0-1) hosts No. 16 Auburn (2-0-0) on Thursday at 6 p.m. for the 2022 home opener.

The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Florida State is coming off an unbeaten opening weekend of the season. The Noles tied No. 12 South Carolina, 0-0, in the season opener and defeated Georgia 3-1.

The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a free schedule magnet.

SERIES HISTORY VS. AUBURN

Thursday’s meeting between the Seminoles and the Tigers marks the 14th meeting between the two programs. The Seminoles lead the series 11-2, with Florida State winning each of the last three matches.

The two teams met last season in Auburn and the Seminoles won 2-1. FSU jumped out to an early lead with a Beata Olsson goal just 29 seconds into the game, off assists by Emily Madril and Jody Brown.

FSU took a 2-0 lead in the 37th minute with a goal by Maria Alagoa. Auburn scored their only goal in the 55th minute.

AUGUST SUCCESS

Florida State has been almost unbeatable in the month of August with an all-time record of 54-9-3 (.841). Since 2005 the Noles are 45-4-2 (.902) in August with 35 shutout wins.

In the last five years, the Noles are 14-2-2 (.833) against their August opponents, outscoring them 39-8.

HOME SWEET HOME

Florida State is 182-15-10 (.903) at home since 2005. The Noles are 113-7-7 (.929) in their last 127 matches played at home, dating back to 2011. FSU has 40 wins over ranked opponents during that time.

Florida State finished the 2021 season 12-0-1 and unbeaten at home for the 10th time since 2005.

ROQUE IS DOMINANT IN GOAL

In just over two seasons as Florida State’s starting goalkeeper, Cristina Roque is a combined 28-0-7 and has started in two National Championship games.

In her career she has a 0.522 goals against average, 64 saves, a .771 save percentage and 20 shutouts.

DOMINATING POSSESSION ONCE AGAIN

After possessing the ball for an average of 65.8 percent of every game last season the Noles are back at it again in 2022. FSU has averaged possessing the ball 68 percent of the time in 2022.