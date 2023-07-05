Watch Now
Florida State women's soccer adds Pais to team

Transferred from Pitt Panthers women's soccer team
Posted at 1:56 PM, Jul 05, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State soccer team added an elite scorer as Head Coach Brian Pensky announced the signing of graduate transfer Leah Pais to the 2023 roster.

Pais comes to Tallahassee after spending the last three seasons at the University of Pittsburgh. Pais played in 56 games and made 25 starts for the Panthers in three seasons.

Pais scored 17 goals and added 10 assists during her time at Pitt while tallying 2,848 minutes. In 2022, Pais appeared in all 22 games while making four starts.

Pais led the team with eight goals and recorded the game-winning goal against Buffalo to give the Panthers their first NCAA Tournament win in school history. It was Pais's second game-winning goal of the season.

Pais excelled off the field too as she was named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll in 2020 and in 2022 while also being named to the All-ACC Academic Team in 2022.

