Florida State women's indoor volleyball team sweeps James Madison

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Seminoles (4-1) put on an impressive display in Tully Gym on Thursday night as they took down the undefeated James Madison Dukes (3-1) in three sets (25-16, 25-16, 25-17).

“I thought we did a great job tonight playing clean volleyball against a team solid defensive team like James Madison. There were a lot of standout players tonight, but it was great having Emery Dupes back in the libero jersey. I’m really excited to see us take steps forward this weekend.” Associate Head Coach Jeff Hullsmeyer said.

It was a dominant start for the Noles as they held the lead for most of the first set. The Noles received production from all over the court as four different players recorded multiple kills. Florida State would win the set with ease, taking down the Dukes 25-16.

The Noles saw more competition from the Dukes in the second set as FSU held just a 17-15 lead. Florida State turned it up at this point, going on an 8-1 game-clinching run to take a 2-0 match lead.

The Noles carried their momentum into the third set, leading from start to finish to win 25-17 and complete the 3-0 sweep. The Noles posted an astronomical .400 hitting percentage en route to clinching the final set.

Florida State was incredibly efficient on the front line, recording an impressive .337 hitting percentage as a team. Audrey Koenig and Audrey Rothman led the charge with 11 kills each while Khori Louis added nine kills with a .667 hitting percentage.

The Noles will return to action Saturday as they take on Yale (12 p.m.) and Austin Peay (5 p.m.) in a doubleheader at Tully Gym.