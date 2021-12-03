Florida State women’s hoops takes down Illinois

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — No. 25 Florida State Women’s Basketball won its ninth consecutive B1G/ACC Challenge game on Thursday night, downing Illinois, 67-58, at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Three double-figure scorers aided the Seminoles (5-2) as they improved to 12-2 all-time in the annual conference challenge. Senior Morgan Jones had 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while freshmen O’Mariah Gordon and Makayla Timpson also contributed with 12 points each off the bench.

The Seminoles generated 22 fast-break points in the contest, out-scoring the Illini (3-4) 34-14 in the paint. Illinois was held to just four fast-break points, while the FSU bench out-scored Illinois, 39-15, in the contest.

In each of FSU’s first seven games this season, it has out-rebounded the opposition. FSU total 40 boards on the night to Illinois’ 35.

In addition to her 12 points, Timpson was a force inside after grabbing nine rebounds.

Illinois shot 7-of-24 from 3-point range, and were held to 34 percent shooting overall.

FSU was able to pull away in the fourth quarter of what was a tight game. Gordon’s 3 with 7:25 left made it a 58-44 lead for the Seminoles. Mariana Valenzuela followed with a layup with 6:41 remaining that gave FSU a 60-47 lead. The first 11 points scored in the fourth quarter were by FSU’s freshman class.

FSU returns to the Tucker Center on Sunday when it hosts Charleston Southern at 2 p.m.