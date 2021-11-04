Florida State women's hoops rips past West Florida, 91-47

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — A fourth quarter in which Florida State Women’s Basketball outscored West Florida 32-4 punctuated a 91-47 exhibition win on Wednesday evening at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

The Seminoles closed the game on a 17-0 run, which included a flurry of steal and scores by redshirt junior guard Amaya Brown. Florida State was too tough to contain in the paint, out-scoring the Argonauts 54-20 inside.

Senior Valencia Myers led all scorers with 19 points while adding seven rebounds in under 22 minutes. Juniors River Baldwin and Sammie Puisis added 13 points apiece, with Baldwin drawing seven fouls and Puisis going 3-of-4 downtown.

“It was awesome,” Puisis said of being able to have a more normalized atmosphere. “Obviously, we’re excited to have a more normal season and to have our fans back, it was just a lot of fun. It was great energy for sure.”

Florida State shot 20-of-31 from the floor in the second half and went 34-of-62 overall, shooting 54.8 percent. UWF was held to 32 percent from the floor, going 1-of-13 in the fourth.

“It’s really great to have 13 or 14 people playing,” Myers added. “It’s really good because we’re able to come out strong, play as hard as we can and we have subs where the energy won’t go downhill.”

Freshman Makayla Timpson had a strong debut for FSU with 17 points while going 7-of-7 from the floor, adding six boards and two blocks in the win.

The Seminoles scored 51 of their 91 points from the bench, and generated 27 second-chance points while UWF had five.

Bianca Jackson fulfilled her point guard duties by dishing out seven assists compared to just one turnover in just under 27 minutes of action.

After UWF initially took a 17-16 lead following a buzzer-beating 3-point field goal to end the first quarter, FSU out-scored them 75-30 the rest of the way.

While the exhibition does not count officially for anything, it provided fans a chance to see the return of FSU Head Coach Sue Semrau, who took a leave of absence last season to assist in her mother’s fight against cancer.

The Seminoles begin the 2021-22 season on Tuesday, Nov. 9, when they host UNF in their season opener at 7 p.m. FSU’s first four games in non-conference play are all at home and include Milwaukee (Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.), Jacksonville (Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.) and Grambling State (Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.).

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are available on Seminoles.com or by calling the FSU Athletics Ticket Office at 1-888-FSU-NOLE.