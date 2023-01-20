Florida State women's hoops gets comeback win over Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (SEMINOLES.COM) — Florida State Women’s Basketball earned its largest comeback win of the season on Thursday night at John Paul Jones Arena, defeating Virginia, 77-68, after trailing by 13 points near the end of the third quarter.

The Seminoles’ (17-4, 6-2) comeback win eclipses the 11-point deficit they overcame when defeating Kent State on the road this season. Senior guard Sara Bejedi delivered 12 of her 15 points in a decisive fourth quarter where FSU out-scored the Cavaliers (14-5, 3-5), 27-8.

Near the end of the third quarter, FSU trailed 60-47 before O’Mariah Gordon hit a much needed 3-point field goal to cut the deficit to 60-50 heading into the fourth.

That’s when Bejedi stepped up for the Noles, hitting a few dagger 3-point field goals and salting the game away with free throws. In the last 4:16, she hit one from downtown to put FSU ahead 66-62, hit a runner in the lane on the next possession, and iced the game away with a 3-point field goal from the top of the key to put FSU up 72-64 with 2:18 left.

Bejedi had a scoring stretch of 11 consecutive points for the Noles, who used a game-ending 27-6 run. Makayla Timpson secured her ninth double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Ta’Niya Latson had 15 points and became the fastest player in FSU history to reach 500 points in a season, doing it in 21 games played.

FSU out-rebounded Virginia 42-41.Camryn Taylor led the Hoos with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Florida State utilized a 12-2 run to its advantage in the first quarter, and despite Virginia hitting a buzzer-beating transition 3, the Noles held a 17-16 lead. Snoop Turnage gave FSU a spark off the bench, as the Seminoles scored 10 of their 17 points from the bench. Mariana Valenzuela stayed hot shooting to give FSU a 15-11 lead with 2:41 remaining. UVA’s Yonta Vaughn had a late steal and long 3-pointer on the break to give the Hoos some life heading into the second, beating the buzzer.

Latson began heating up in the second quarter, scoring seven points in the period as FSU clung to a 38-37 halftime lead. Virginia was proficient from beyond the arc, going 6-of-12. Timpson also aided the Noles with eight points and four rebounds at the break.

Despite being out-scored 23-12 in the third, FSU turned on the jets in the final frame and responded to adversity. The Seminoles are 6-2 in ACC play for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

The Seminoles play host to Pittsburgh on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m. at the Tucker Center. It will be Season Ticket Holder/Hoop Troop Appreciation Day.