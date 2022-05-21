Florida State women's golf tied For 4th at NCAA Championship Finals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (seminoles.com) — Sophomore Charlotte Heath is in a tie for sixth place in the individual standings, and the No. 10 ranked Florida State Women’s Team is in a tie for fourth place in the team standings after the first round of the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships at the Grayhawk Golf Club. Heath was one of 17 players who carded an even par or better score and begins play in second round only four strokes behind the overall lead and the Seminoles are only seven strokes behind the overall team leader.

After three rounds of stroke play, the field of 24 teams will be cut to 15 for a fourth and final round of stroke play on Monday. The field will then be cut to eight for three rounds of match play, with the match play winner earning the National Championship on Wednesday.

No. 1 ranked Stanford is the team leader with a 1-over par score of 289. The Cardinal are followed by Texas A&M in second place, UCLA in third place and Auburn, LSU and the Seminoles who are all tie for fourth place. Stanford freshman Rose Zhang is the individual leader with a 4 under par score of 68.

“I thought we put together a really good round of golf,” said National Coach of the Year Finalist Amy Bond. “The wind was blowing 25-30 miles per hour; the girls really hung in and played well in those conditions. We are looking to play in calmer conditions tomorrow, which will make this a more getable golf course.”

Heath is in a tie for sixth place in the individual standings with an even par score of 72. She birdied three of her first four holes and earned her second eagle of the 2022 postseason on hole No. 7. Heath made the turn at two strokes under par and earned her fourth birdie of the day on her final hole of the afternoon to finish at even par.

“Obviously not having Amelia (Williamson) wasn’t what we expected but this is a deep team, and we showed it today,” said Heath. “The wind was whipping in the afternoon, which made it hard to hold a lot of greens. I think it was a case of playing scrappy and fighting for pars was the key to being successful today.”

Senior Cecilie Finne-Ipsen, who is making her first NCAA Championship appearance, is in a tie for 27th place in the individual standings with a two over par score of 74. She played solid golf on the day with 14 holes played at par or better with two birdies. Finne-Ipsen’s second birdie came on her final hole of the day and allowed her to finish her back nine at 1 stroke over par.

Senior All-American Beatrice Wallin and sophomore Alice Hodge carded scores of 75 and are in a tie for 45th place in the individual standings.

Florida State begins play at 10:25 ET and will play with Southern California and Texas.

T4/24.-Florida State, 296

T6.- Charlotte Heath, 72

T27.-Cecile Finne-Ipsen, 74

T45.-Beatrice Wallin, 75

T45.-Alice Hodge, 75

T129.-Elle Johnson, 84

1.-Stanford, 289

2.-Texas A&M, 292

3.-UCLA, 295

T4.-Florida State, 296

T4.-Auburn, 296

T4.-LSU, 296

7.-Oregon, 297

T8.-Alabama, 298

T8.-Souhern California, 98

10.-Mississippi State, 299

11.-TCU, 300

T12.-Wake Forest, 301

T12.-Michigan, 301

T12.-Purdue, 301

T12.-Baylor, 301

16.-Arizona State, 302

17.-Georgia, 303

18.-Virginia, 304

19.-Texas, 305

20.-South Carolina, 306

T21.-Oklahoma State, 307

T21.-San Jose State, 307

T21.-Arkansas, 307

24.-Vanderbilt, 308