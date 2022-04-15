Florida State women's golf team tied for lead at ACC Championship

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Florida State is tied for first in the team standings, while senior Beatrice Wallin and sophomore Alice Hodge in tied for fourth in the individual standings after the first two rounds of the ACC Women’s Golf Championship at the Reserve at Pawleys Island. The Seminoles moved in a tie with first with Wake Forest as Florida State finished 1 under par on the final hole while the Deacons finished 2 over par on the final hole.

Florida State will play in Friday’s final group in the final round of stroke play as it looks to advance to the match play portion of the event for the second consecutive season. The Seminoles advanced to the final round of match play before falling to Duke in the championship match in 2021.

Florida State carded team scores of 1 under par 287 in the first round and 7 under par 281 in the second round for a two-round total of 568. The Seminoles’ score of 281 in the second round tied the program record for the best team round in the ACC Tournament. Florida State also carded a 281 in the first round of the ACC Championship on April 18, 2015 and on April 20, 2019.

Florida State – with two women in the top-10 of the individual standings, two more in the top-10 and all five in the top-20 – is the only team in the field of 12 teams with each of its players in the top-20 of the individual standings.

“They all played well today” said Head Coach Amy Bond. “I thought they stayed composed, and executed shots when they need to. They all have put us in a good position heading into tomorrow. The goal tonight is to get some good rest, and get ready to play 18 solid holes tomorrow.”

Wallin carded scores of 72-70 for a 36-hole total of 142. She was in a tie for 12th place after the first round of place and vaulted into a tie for sixth place with her score of 70 in the second round. Wallin was never above par during either round on Thursday as she carded a total of six birdies with three coming in each round. She carded 32 of 36 holes on the day at par or better.

“Going in to this week, I feel like we all have worked hard on our games to get it in a great spot,” said Wallin. “We had a good preparation day, and we were ready for today’s rounds. It’s really cool to see that the whole team is within the top 20. There is a lot of work left to do, but today was a good start.”

Wallin is no stranger to the top-10 of the individual standings in the ACC Championship. She finished in a tie for 10th in 2019 and in second place in 2021.

Hodge totaled scores of 69-73 for a two-round total of 142. Her score of 69 in the first round was her best since a 68 in the second round of the Jim West Classic during the fall of 2021 and ranks as the third score in the 60’s during the first two years of her Florida State career.

Senior Amelia Williamson is in a tie for 14th place with a two round total of 144 and senior Cecile Finne-Ipsen is in a tie for 20th place. Williamson carded a 1 under par 71 in the send round, while Finne-Ipsen finished tied for the team second round team-lead with a 2 under par 70.

Florida State begins play on Friday morning at 9:50 and will play with Duke and Wake Forest. The top four teams after Friday’s third and final round of stroke play will advance to the semifinals of match play on Saturday morning.