Florida State women's golf ready to host 9th Annual Florida State Match-up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There is really no better time to be playing at home for the Florida State women's golf team. they're fresh off a tournament win, and they're ranked 16th in the country.

This weekend, the Seminoles are back on their home turf for their 9th annual Florida State Match-up, an event they won last year, and where they'll compete against 11 other teams, including third ranked Oregon. It's a great opportunity to get better, and give the fans something to cheer for.

"With the renovation, I think with both the men's team and our team we're undefeated here, so that in itself gives us a little bit of pressure," said head coach Amy Bond. "It's fun. We're excited about it. Playing for the garnet and gold, there's nothing better."

"It's always special to play at your home course," said senior Beatrice Wallin, who finished first at the event last year. "Knowing the course and seeing all the people that come out, it's going to be a lot of fun."

Round one of three at the Seminole Legacy Golf Course begins Friday morning at 8:30.