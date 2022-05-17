Florida State women's golf ready for run at a national title

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the sixth straight year, the Florida state women's golf team is headed to the National Championship.

For this team, it's a little bit about redemption. They had their best finish ever last season, finishing tied for ninth, and was just a shot away from advancing to the match play championship round.

With a year of that on their minds, and another year of experience, this tea is ready for what the next week brings their way.

"Last year, they did some amazing things. Even though we missed it by a shot, they did some amazing things," said head coach Amy Bond. "We had a count of ten with five holes to play. They made seven birdies coming in, so to me, that just goes to show you they're resilient, they're gritty. This year, I hope it doesn't come tot hat, where we have to make seven birdies in the last five holes, but if we do, then I know they're ready for it."