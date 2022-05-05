Florida State women's golf prepares to host NCAA Regionals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Seminole Legacy Golf Course will host the 2022 NCAA Division I Tallahassee Regional Women’s Golf Championship May 9-11.

An exciting time to show off some of the new fixtures and improvements that have been made at Seminole Legacy.

But more importantly it’s arguably the biggest test of the season for the Florida State golf team as they try to lock up a top-four finish that will make them automatic qualifiers for the NCAA national championships. And getting there could be as simple as having a clean first round of golf under their belts to help set the tone.

“I think that’s the big thing is settling in and being confident that they’re swinging at it really, really well. So if we come out and post a good score the first day, I think it kind of relaxes them a little bit," says head women's golf coach Amy Bond. "And that’s the key. If they’re playing relaxed and having fun, good things are going to happen.

Florida State will tee-off at 8 a.m. Monday. Admission and parking are all free of charge for fans to come out and show their support.

