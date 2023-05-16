Florida State women's golf comfortable heading into NCAA Championship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the seventh straight season, the Florida State women's golf team is in familiar territory. They're one of thirty teams vying for a national championship this week after finishing fifth at last week's regional in Raleigh.

This is a course the Seminoles are familiar with too. This is the third straight year the championships have been held in Scottsdale, and they're hoping that pays off big time as Florida State chases their first national title.

"We can actually simulate some of the shots we know we're going to hit out there," said head coach Amy Bond. "At this point, we have a minimum of ten rounds at that golf course as coaches and our players have equally as many, or at least three of them do. I think it's an advantage, but we have to use that advantage the right way."

The women's golf championship kicks off Friday.

