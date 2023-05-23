Florida State women's golf advances to match play at NCAA national tournament; baseball players recognized

(WTXL) — The Florida State women's golf team finished in sixth place after the fourth and final round of stroke play at the NCAA Division I women's golf national championship tournament Monday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

FSU finished stroke play shooting 3-over-par 1155. Stanford finished first in stroke play as the team shot 19-under-par 1133.

The field featured 15 teams.

By finishing in the top eight of the field, FSU advanced to the match play portion of the tournament and will take on third place and ACC foe Wake Forest in the quarterfinal round Tuesday.

Individually, Stanford's Rose Zhang won the individual tournament by shooting 10-under-par 278 for the tournament to win the national championship.

Southern California's Catherine Park and San Jose State's Lucia Lopez-Ortega finished tied for second place at 9-under-par 279.

Florida State's Charlotte Heath finished tied for seventh place with two other athletes as she shot 7-under-par 281 for the tournament.

Heath's teammates Amelia Williamson and Lottie Woad placed tied for 31st with four other athletes at 1-over-par 289 for the tournament.

BASEBALL

Florida State starting pitcher Jackson Baumeister and third baseman Cam Smith earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference awards for the 2023 ACC baseball season.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the selections Monday.

Baumeister, a sophomore, was named the the All-ACC third team, while Smith was named to the All-ACC Freshman team.

FSU's season ended Saturday with a 6-2 win at ACC foe Louisville.