Florida State women's basketball team tops West Georgia in exhibition game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Although the statistics do not count, Florida State Women’s Basketball put on one of its most impressive offensive displays in recent memory as it defeated West Georgia, 115-46, in Sunday’s exhibition at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Playing an upbeat, uptempo style and capitalizing off 27 turnovers from West Georgia, the Seminoles showed a faster look with super-athletic talent all over the floor.

Sophomore forward Makayla Timpson led the way with 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting along with 13 rebounds in just 24 minutes. The Edison, Ga., native was a mismatch all afternoon, scoring off put-backs, post moves and getting to the free throw line as well.

Freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson, who enters the college season as the top-ranked shooting guard in the 2022 signing class, heated up with 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Latson got downhill early and often, scoring many of her points by slashing at the rim.

Graduate transfer guard Taylor O’Brien also impressed, doing a bit of everything on her way to 17 points, six rebounds and three assists. Fellow graduate transfer Jazmine Massengill was efficient with eight assists in 31 minutes of action.

FSU athletics Florida State University graduate transfer guard Taylor O’Brien tallied 17 points, six rebounds and three assists in the win against the University of West Georgia in a women's college basketball exhibition game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 inside the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Seminoles delivered on 10 3-point field goals made, as Erin Howard sparked their shooting from the outside with four 3s and 17 points overall. Howard was also an active presence inside, grabbing 10 rebounds to show off her inside-outside versatility.

Florida State shot 54 percent (44-of-82) from the floor and 37 percent (10-of-27) from beyond the arc. FSU out-scored the Wolves, 35-7, in points off turnovers and grabbed 59 total boards to West Georgia’s 32.

Sophomore forward Mariana Valenzuela was FSU’s fifth double-figure scorer, adding 10 points along with five rebounds.

Florida State returns on Thursday, Nov. 3, with a 6 p.m. home exhibition vs. Flagler. The Seminoles open the 2022-23 regular season on Monday, Nov. 7, against Bethune-Cookman at home in a special start time of 11 a.m.