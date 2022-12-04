Florida State women's basketball team defeats Stetson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A 23-5 first-quarter run sparked the Florida State Women’s Basketball team to an 83-48 victory over Stetson on Sunday afternoon at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

The fast start for the Seminoles (9-1) was coupled with some balanced scoring to improve their record to 4-0 this season at home. Freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson recorded 24 points, meaning she has led or co-led FSU in scoring in every game this season.

Sophomore forward Makayla Timpson rattled off her fourth consecutive double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Senior guard Sara Bejedi helped take command with 12 points, while redshirt senior forward Erin Howard added 10 in the 35-point win.

Bejedi scored the first basket of the game for the Noles, and they never looked back. Florida State led from start to finish in its return to its home court after a near three-week hiatus.

The Seminoles opened the game with a 12-1 run to take a commanding early lead, after only allowing Stetson to score via a free throw. Stetson was held without a made field goal for the first 7:45 of the game, shooting 1-of-10 during that timeframe. Latson led the Noles with nine points in the quarter, making 3-of-4 attempts from the field. Florida State led 23-5 after the completion of the first quarter.

Florida State held a 37-21 lead over Stetson going into halftime. A 3 pointer by Khamya McNeal cut FSU’s lead to 16, in a period in which Stetson outscored FSU 16-14. Latson was in double figures before the half, after a layup increased her point total to 11 points. Timpson contributed six points and seven rebounds in the first half.

After the conclusion of the third quarter, FSU led 57-32. Latson and Timpson led the Noles in scoring for the period, scoring eight and six points, respectively. The Noles shot 50 percent from the field, and 86 percent from the free throw line allowing them to extend their lead over the Hatters.

FSU out-scored Stetson in the paint overall, 38-20, and shot 46 percent from the floor against Stetson’s 27.6 percent. FSU edged the Hatters (4-5) on the glass, 41-32, with sophomore O’Mariah Gordon getting six boards.

The Seminoles look to continue their home win streak when they play Texas Southern on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. at the Tucker Center.