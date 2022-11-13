Florida State women's basketball team defeats Georgia State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State Women's Basketball (3-0) remains undefeated after taking down the Georgia State Panthers (1-2), 75-70, on Sunday afternoon at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Guards Ta'Niya Latson and Taylor O'Brien led the Noles' scoring attack with 19 points apiece. O'Brien added five steals while redshirt senior Erin Howard added three of her own to go along with 11 points.

The Seminoles used a key 28-14 advantage in the third quarter to help put the game away, although not without a fight from Georgia State. The Panthers cut their deficit to five points with 54 seconds, but the next possession a steal by Latson with 15 seconds left essentially ended the game at its 75-70 final score.

Florida State jumped out to a seven-point lead in the first quarter as Latson put up seven points and Howard knocked down two three-pointers. The next frame saw both teams going back and forth at each other, with six ties occurring and the lead changing hands twice. The Seminoles managed to head into the half with a 38-36 advantage.

The Noles came out with a vengeance to start the third quarter, going on a 22-5 run to give themselves a commanding 19-point lead. Georgia State wouldn't go away though, getting the Seminoles' lead down to seven after a 9-0 run two minutes into the fourth before Latson’s eventual clutch steal.

The Seminoles did some strong work on the offensive glass, grabbing 19 to Georgia State’s 13 despite being out-rebounded for the game. FSU was able to get 17 fast-break points and came up with 15 steals, out-scoring the Panthers 26-14 in points off turnovers.

Mikyla Tolivert led the way for Georgia State with 16 points and five assists.

Florida State returns to action on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to take on the Florida Gators at the Tucker Center in the Fresh from Florida Sunshine Showdown.