Florida State women's basketball suffers emotional loss to rival Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State women’s basketball suffered a tough loss on the road to rival Florida this afternoon in Gainesville. The Noles never were able to settle into any sort of rhythm in their 69-55 loss.

After the game head coach Sue Semrau was emotional following a conversation with the parents of her former player Alicia Gladden. Gladden was killed in a car accident back in 2013. Her impact still has a profound place in Semrau’s program and her heart. That special connection between the two was on display in her post-game press conference.

“Just saw Alicia Gladden’s parents and she was a part of the team that came down here and beat these guys for the first time," says Semrau. "We lost her in a car accident a few years back and it really just puts this into perspective what this is all about. We played in an embarrassing fashion today.”

FSU takes on Houston back in Tallahassee on the 16th.