Florida State Women's Basketball selected to 10th straight NCAA tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball remained one of the select few NCAA Women’s Basketball programs to make The Big Dance for the past decade on Sunday night. The Seminoles earned the No. 7 seed and will head out to Iowa City to face No. 10 seed Georgia on Friday at a time to be determined at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The winner of the FSU-Georgia matchup will battle the winner of No. 2 seed and site host Iowa against 15th-seeded Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday.



Times for first-round games will be announced either Sunday night or no later than Monday morning.

Florida State’s bid marks 10 consecutive seasons that it has reached the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, joining fellow mainstays Baylor, Louisville, Maryland, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee and UConn.

The Seminoles also join ACC schools Notre Dame and Louisville in making 17 of the last 18 NCAA Tournaments, a stretch that spans since 2005.



“This was their goal,” FSU Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “Especially for our older players, they wanted to get to the NCAA Tournament. This is why they came to Florida State. They’re definitely ready to go and very excited.”

Wyckoff leads the Seminoles as head coach in the NCAA Tournament for the second time, as she guided FSU to postseason play in her interim year in 2020-21.

Florida State enters the NCAA postseason with 15 wins against the NET Top 100, which is a Top-15 mark nationally. FSU’s 12-6 record in ACC play, despite being picked ninth in the league, is its best showing since the 2017-18 season.

The Seminoles will play in the Seattle 4 Region in the 2023 Tournament. The 2023 championship will be the second to have 68 teams. First Four games will be played March 15-16, at four of the top-16 host sites. First- and second-round games will be played March 17-20, on the campuses of the top-16 seeds.

The championship will be utilizing a two-site regional format in 2023, with eight competing teams playing at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, and eight teams competing at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Regional play in Greenville and Seattle will take place March 24-27, with each site hosting two regional semifinal games on March 24 and two on March 25. In addition, each site will host a regional championship game March 26 and one March 27.

The 2023 Women’s Final Four will be played March 31 and April 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.