TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) —The Florida State women's basketball team is going dancing. FSU earned an 11-seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and will play 11-seed Missouri State in a "first four in," play in game on Thursday. If Florida State wins they will play six-seed Ohio State in the First Round on Saturday.
Florida State women's basketball is heading to the Big Dance for 9th straight year
FSU will play in "first four in" game
Posted at 8:51 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 21:00:58-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.