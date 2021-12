TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State Women’s Basketball’s scheduled game at Kent State for Tuesday, Dec. 21, has been canceled.

Kent State has paused all team related activities following COVID-19 protocols. The result is a no-contest.

The Seminoles continue with their schedule on Sunday as they host Virginia Tech in their ACC opener at the Donald L. Tucker Center at 2 p.m. on the ACC Network.