Florida State women's basketball falls at Miami Thursday night

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (SEMINOLES.COM) — No. 19 Florida State Women’s Basketball was unable to close out an important rivalry game on Thursday night as it fell at Miami, 86-82, behind a 27-point fourth quarter from the Hurricanes.

Taking a 65-59 lead into the fourth quarter, the Seminoles (20-6, 9-4) battled until the end, but Miami’s Haley Cavinder took over down the stretch with a 33-point effort and a 10-for-10 performance from the charity stripe. Her desperation 3-point field goal with 2:10 remaining gave the Hurricanes (16-8, 9-4) the late lead at 75-73.

One of the best free throw shooting teams in the country, Florida State went just 10-of-20 from the line on Thursday night. Miami out-rebounded the Seminoles 47-28.

Sophomore forward Makayla Timpson nearly reached her 12th double-double of the season with 19 points and nine rebounds on 9-of-12 shooting. Senior Sara Bejedi added 13 points with six rebounds while drawing seven fouls. Ta’Niya Latson and Jazmine Massengill added 12 points apiece.

The Seminoles were able to cross past the 70-point mark for the 25th time in 26 games this season. Timpson helped the Seminoles own the paint, 32-24, while O’Mariah Gordon’s nine points off the bench allowed FSU to out-score the Hurricanes 20-10 in bench points.

FSU and Miami split their season series at 1-1 after the Seminoles defeated Miami, 92-85, in the conference opener on Dec. 21.

Bejedi bolstered the Seminoles in the second quarter, scoring eight points as FSU shot 52.9 percent in the period to take a 44-33 halftime lead. Miami turned around and scored 43 second-half points as the Seminoles were unable to get consistent stops to try and close out the game.

The Seminoles return to the road on Sunday when they face No. 11 Virginia Tech at 2 p.m.