Florida State women's basketball earns nine seed in NCAA Tournament

Posey, Alison
Morgan Jones
Posted at 7:22 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 19:25:04-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State women's basketball team is going dancing! The Seminoles were selected as a nine seed in the women's NCAA Tournament, which kicks off Sunday, March 21st.

Florida State will take on eight seed Oregon State in the first round in the "Hemisfair" region. Their game is set for 7:30 on Sunday. The Tournament is being held exclusively in San Antonio, and the regions were named after San Antonio landmarks.

