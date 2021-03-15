Florida State women's basketball earns nine seed in NCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State women's basketball team is going dancing! The Seminoles were selected as a nine seed in the women's NCAA Tournament, which kicks off Sunday, March 21st.

Make it 8️⃣ straight #ncaaW appearances.



The 9th seeded #Noles take on No. 8 seed Oregon State on Sunday, at 7:30pm ET on ESPN2 in the first round ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Ob2CqbCeZc — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) March 15, 2021

Florida State will take on eight seed Oregon State in the first round in the "Hemisfair" region. Their game is set for 7:30 on Sunday. The Tournament is being held exclusively in San Antonio, and the regions were named after San Antonio landmarks.

