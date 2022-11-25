Florida State women's basketball team defeats Purdue in Cancun Challenge

CANCUN, Mexico (WTXL) — The Florida State University women’s basketball team defeated Purdue University 76-75 Friday afternoon during the Cancun Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Puerto Aventuras.

Ta'Niya Latson led Florida State with 21 points on 10-of-17 made shots from the field.

O'Mariah Gordon followed with 15 points, while Makayla Timpson had 14 points and 14 rebounds in the win for the Seminoles.

Purdue (5-1) was led by Lasha Petree and Madison Layden who each scored 15 points, Abbey Ellis followed with 14 points and Cassidy Hardin had 11 points.

Florida State (6-1) plays Harvard (3-3) Saturday at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to conclude its time at the Cancun Challenge.