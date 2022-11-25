Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFSU

Actions

Florida State women's basketball team defeats Purdue in Cancun Challenge

Seminoles 76, Boilermakers 75
112522 fsu womens basketball timpson_FES6556.jpg
FSU athletics
Florida State University sophomore forward Makayla Timpson (right) scored 14 points and added 14 rebounds in the Seminoles' 76-75 win against Purdue University at the Cancun Challenge, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.
112522 fsu womens basketball timpson_FES6556.jpg
Posted at 4:45 PM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 16:50:28-05

CANCUN, Mexico (WTXL) — The Florida State University women’s basketball team defeated Purdue University 76-75 Friday afternoon during the Cancun Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Puerto Aventuras.

Ta'Niya Latson led Florida State with 21 points on 10-of-17 made shots from the field.

O'Mariah Gordon followed with 15 points, while Makayla Timpson had 14 points and 14 rebounds in the win for the Seminoles.

Purdue (5-1) was led by Lasha Petree and Madison Layden who each scored 15 points, Abbey Ellis followed with 14 points and Cassidy Hardin had 11 points.

Florida State (6-1) plays Harvard (3-3) Saturday at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to conclude its time at the Cancun Challenge.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming