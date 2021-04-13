Florida State women's basketball coach talks equity in NCAA

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State head women's basketball coach Sue Semrau is back full time in Tallahassee after a leave of absence, and when we got to chat with her last week she had a lot to say.

Coach Sue wasn't in San Antonio with the team for this year's NCAA Tournament, but she saw the inequality the Seminoles and others faced when it came to weight rooms, food, and swag bags compared to the men's Tournament.

She said the biggest thing is figuring out what women's basketball means to the NCAA, and then they can talk about what equity will look like.

]"If indeed the NCAA has an equitable playing field, then why is it that you would spend more on one sport than another?" she said. "If you're not, it's okay, we signed up for it. Tell us, help us understand."