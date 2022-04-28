Florida State women's basketball adds transfer from Bucknell

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State Women’s Basketball Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff has announced the addition of talented scoring guard Taylor O’Brien, a top-notch graduate transfer from Bucknell.

“Taylor is a dynamic and experienced guard who has had a great deal of success in her college career,” Wyckoff said. “She is more than ready to step in and make an impact on our team and in the ACC. We are excited about the skill, versatility and energy she will bring on both ends of the floor. Her high character is a perfect fit with the team we are building.”

O’Brien emerged as a Top 100 scorer in NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball last season, leading the Bison with 16.7 points per game and adding 6.5 rebounds as well as 2.2 steals in 33.5 minutes of action.

The native of Lafayette Hill, Pa., filled the scoring column in her senior season with 10 20-point games, highlighted by a 35-point outburst in a 73-64 win over Fordham in the WNIT on March 18.

The graduate transfer led the Bison to the Patriot League Final last season.

Against Ohio State in the 2021-22 season opener on the road, O’Brien dropped 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting. In her 34 games played as a senior, she scored in double figures in 31 games.