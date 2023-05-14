Florida State wins final game of baseball series against No. 1 Wake Forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State baseball team salvaged a game in the three game series against Wake Forest, the No. 1 ranked team in NCAA Division I baseball Sunday.

With the game tied 3-3 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, FSU's Jordan Williams delivered a RBI single as the Seminoles secured a 4-3 win at Howser Stadium.

Wake Forest (42-8, 20-6 ACC) led FSU 3-0 after the sixth inning of the Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.

Florida State (20-30, 7-20 ACC) responded in the bottom of the seventh inning.

FSU's Colton Vincent delivered an RBI double to trim the Wake lead to 3-1.

Teammate Jordan Carrion followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to a run.

A sacrifice fly by McGwire Holbrook delivered the frame's third RBI for the Seminoles to tie the game at 3-3.

Wake Forest's Brock Wilken hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to give the Demon Deacons a 2-0 lead.

Wake Forest added a run in the top of the sixth inning on a bases loaded wild pitch by FSU.

Both teams used five pitchers in the contest.

FSU's Jamie Arnold got the start on the mound and went 5 1/3 innings, gave up five hits, three earned runs, a walk and posted six strikeouts for the no decision.

Carson Montgomery, Brennen Oxford, Andrew Armstrong and Doug Kirkland all pitched in relief for the Seminoles as Kirkland was credited with the win.

Up next, Florida State hosts Kennesaw State in the regular season home finale Tuesday at 6 p.m.