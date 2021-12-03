Florida State volleyball ready for first round test against Kansas State

LINCOLN, NE. (WTXL) — The Florida State volleyball team is in Nebraska for their first round contest against Kansas State.

The Seminoles finished fifth in the ACC, a conference that is arguably the nation's best. They have a young team, and illness and injuries bit them late, losing four of their final six games. Head coach Chris Poole said Thursady he likes where they are now as they get ready to open the postseason.

"We started spending practices, these last few weeks, very few days we actually had all our starters in practice at the same time," he said. "This week, we've been lucky. We've had everyone the last few days. We've been able to have some good practices so we're hopnig that pays dividends going into tomorrow's match."

Florida State's date with Kansas State is set for 5:30 on Friday.