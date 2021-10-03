Florida State volleyball improves to 6-0 at home with win over North Carolina

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Energized by a season-high tying 13 blocks, Florida State Volleyball delivered its sixth three-set sweep of the young season as it defeated North Carolina, 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-20), in front of another sizeable crowd on Family Day at Tully Gym.

The Seminoles’ (10-3, 3-1) 13.0 team blocks is their most in a three-set match this season. Their season-high tying total of 13 came previously in a five-setter at UCF on Sept. 10.

Not only did Florida State get the job done on the opposite side of the net, its attacking was on point as well. FSU recorded a .309 attacking percentage, its third-highest of the season. In matches this weekend vs. NC State (W, 3-1 on Friday) and Sunday vs. the Tar Heels (11-4, 0-4), FSU hit .367 and .309, respectively.

Helping lead the charge was freshman outside hitter Audrey Koenig, who delivered 11 kills and a .360 hitting percentage. In 25 swings, Koenig managed just two attack errors in what was an efficient performance.

Freshman middle blocker Khori Louis had her second straight match with eight blocks. The Tallahassee native also had six kills and a .417 hitting percentage, wrapping up another outstanding weekend.

Junior middle blocker Emma Clothier added seven kills and hit .583 in the match, also finishing with two more service aces and five blocks. The returning All-American and Carrollton, Texas, native also had four digs in a stat-stuffing output.

Freshman libero Emery Dupes played an outstanding match from the back row, recording a team-best 10 digs and adding two service aces. Junior Lauryn Burrows added six digs in the match.

Redshirt junior setter Lily Tessier recorded 30 assists as well as one service ace, four digs and a kill in the win over the Tar Heels.

Adding to Florida State’s block party was sophomore Sydney Conley, who totaled four, as well as Morgan Chacon’s three bat-downs. FSU was able to escape UNC’s front line for the most part as the Tar Heels only had one team block in the match.

