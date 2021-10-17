Florida State volleyball falls to No. 4 Pittsburgh 3-1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State Volleyball played one of its toughest matches of the season on Sunday afternoon against fourth-ranked Pittsburgh, falling 3-1 (20-25, 25-23, 13-25, 14-25) to snap its 17-match home win streak at Tully Gym.

FSU (12-5, 5-3 in ACC play) struggled against the talented Pitt defense as it was held to a .126 hitting percentage, tying for its lowest in ACC play this season. The Panthers (17-1, 7-1) attacked at a .295 clip and recorded 13.0 team blocks in the victory.

Junior middle blocker Emma Clothier led the Noles in kills on Sunday with 13 and hit .296 in the match while adding two blocks and two digs.

Redshirt junior setter Lily Tessier once again had a productive outing for the Seminoles as she led the team with 40 total assists. The do-everything player for FSU added seven digs, two blocks as well as two kills vs. the Panthers.

Redshirt junior Morgan Chacon was second on the team with 12 kills. Chacon also had nine digs and one assist on the day. Junior libero Lauryn Burrows led the team with two service aces and 15 digs.

Among the other back-row performers, Emery Dupes and Caroline Golden each added 13 digs in the contest. FSU recorded seven team blocks as freshman Khori Louis led FSU with five of her own while Sydney Conley had three blocks.

Florida State was very competitive the first two sets on Sunday as the match was tied 1-1 after two sets. The Panthers then pulled away in each of the last two frames to clinch their seventh conference victory of the season.

The Seminoles head to Virginia Tech and Wake Forest for two ACC matches next weekend before facing off with Boston College on October 29 in their next home match at Tully Gym.