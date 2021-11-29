Florida State Volleyball Earns 23rd NCAA Tournament Selection

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The Florida State Volleyball Team (19-9) has been selected to its 23rd NCAA Tournament, playing its NCAA First and Second Rounds at 10th-seeded Nebraska’s first and second-round site in Lincoln, Neb.

The Seminoles match up with Kansas State (15-12) in the NCAA First Round on Friday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. ET. Nationally-seeded Nebraska hosts Campbell on Friday as well, with the winner of the two matches playing on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Seminoles and Wildcats last met on Sept. 10, 2010, in a 3-2 win by FSU at the Lady Wildcat Tournament in Lexington, Ky.

The Seminoles finished fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference, which emerged as arguably the best volleyball conference in the country. FSU totaled an 11-7 ACC record, earning six wins against the nation’s Top 42 teams in the RPI.

FSU was one of the few teams in the country that made the NCAA Tournament for 11 consecutive seasons from 2009-19. Last year, with a reduced 48-team field due to COVID-19 protocols, the Seminoles narrowly missed out.

The Seminoles’ streak is back in full force even after playing the nation’s seventh-toughest schedule, where FSU’s opponents this season combined for an impressive .630 winning percentage.

Junior middle blocker Emma Clothier returned with another standout season, leading FSU in total kills (270), hitting percentage (.327), service aces (32) and total points (352). Clothier’s 0.31 service aces per set tied for the ninth-best in the ACC, and her .326 hitting percentage in ACC play was eighth best.

Florida State’s 15.8 digs per set led the ACC this season, guided by one of the conference’s best passing units in freshman libero Emery Dupes (3.80 digs per set), redshirt junior outside hitter Morgan Chacon (2.97), junior defensive specialist Lauryn Burrows (2.47) and senior defensive specialist Caroline Golden (2.23).

Florida State fielded the youngest roster by percentage of freshmen among Power 5 schools, and also had its youngest roster since the 1999 season. It was also the most youthful roster by a team coached by Head Coach Chris Poole since his Arkansas team in 1994.

Redshirt junior setter Lily Tessier has produced a career year so far, shining as the team’s primary setter. She is one of five setters in the conference averaging more than 10 assists per set (10.16), and actually elevates that number to 10.69 in ACC play.

All NCAA First and Second Round matches take place on Dec. 2-4, with regionals held at non-predetermined campus sites being held Dec. 9-11. The NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship National Semifinals and Finals will take place on Dec. 16 and Dec. 18, respectively, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.