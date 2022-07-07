Florida State volleyball counting down the days until practice begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This week, the Florida State volleyball team is hosting their first of several summer camps, and they're counting down the days until practice starts for them.

August 9th is that first day of practice for the Seminoles, and after having the youngest team in the country last year, head coach Chris Poole added some experienced transfers to this roster. He said he's excited about the future for this team.

"We did try to bring in a few grad students to have a little bit more maturity on the court and even in practice, just to have some experience," he said. "That's going to be helpful. We're also bringing in a few extra freshmen as well, so this is really a complete turnover form two years ago. We basically have a whole new team now."

That camp this week features over 150 campers.

Coach said there are still a few sports left for later camps, and more information on that can be found here.