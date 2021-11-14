Florida State volleyball completes season sweep over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY. (Seminoles.com) — The Florida State volleyball team (19-6, 11-4) bounced back from a tough second set for a 3-1 (25-20, 13-25, 25-20, 25-17) win over Syracuse (16-12, 5-12) Sunday afternoon in Syracuse, N.Y. The win gave the Seminoles its second win of the year against the Orange after a five-set win two weeks ago.

“I am extraordinary proud of this team,” Head Coach Chris Poole said. “Due to injuries, we haven’t been able to practice much together the past couple of weeks. We had to use a lineup today that we haven’t used before, but they just continue to fight and compete with any adversity that is thrown their way. Every member on this team has made a difference in our success.”

In her first game back since the Oct. 31 match against Syracuse, Morgan Chacon made an immediate impact in the first set, as she led the Noles with six kills. After Syracuse cut the lead to one at 13-12, the Noles got a kill from Khori Louis and an ace from Emery Dupes to extend the lead to three. The Noles were able to hold onto the lead for the remainder of the set.

After the Orange took Set 2, the Noles bounced back in a big way in Set 3, as they took an early 10-6 lead. Syracuse would cut that lead to one at 16-15, but the Noles took four out of the next five points to take command and eventually win the set.

The Noles dominated Set 4 thanks to a 7-1 run that allowed the Noles to take a 15-8 lead and cruise to a match-clinching set win.

The Noles got great production from Chacon, Emma Clothier and Audrey Koenig as all three reached double digits in the kills category. Clothier led the way with 15 kills while Chacon and Koenig added 14 and 12 kills, respectively.

The Noles will be back home on Friday when they take on the Miami Hurricanes at 6:30 p.m. in Tully Gym. The game can be seen live on ACC Network Extra. This will begin a three-game homestand to end the regular season.