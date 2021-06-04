Florida State track and field ready for opportunity at NCAA Championships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There is still a week to go until track and field athletes across the country try for a National title, but Florida State likes where they are as they get ready for Eugene.

Florida State boasts 21 athletes, 12 men and nine women, and that's not including the relay teams, who make up the field for the Noles. It's a strong contingent who are stronger together.

"The men and women feed off of each other," said head coach Bob Braman. "We fed off each other all year long. I really believe that the men's success helped the women get a piece of that ACC title. I think we've fed off each other and we're good in the same event areas."

"With the boys going off first that sets the tone for us," said Maudie Skyring, who runs middle distance and distance for the Seminole women. "We love to see them do well and get a lot of guys into the final round on Friday. We definitely feed off that. When they do well in qualifying, we say we can do that too."

Nationals kick off June 9th in Eugene, Oregon.