Florida State track and field falling back on strong leadership as NCAA Championships approach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State track and field program has reason to be excited about their chances of winning some hardware at next week's NCAA Championships.

The Seminoles head west with a good, experienced group, especially on the men's side. The guys are ranked third in the country as a team as they get ready to leave for Eugene this weekend. Head coach Bob Braman tells us now it's about sitting back, putting on the final touches, and letting that leadership take over and hopefully that leads to celebrating a national title or two when they get back to Tallahassee.

"You're under coaching, rather thank over coaching. You really don't have a lot to prepare. You've done this rodeo so many times, it's like okay, what are we doing now, what are we doing now," he said. "You have your warm-up set, get them in the blocks, get them in their positions, get them lined up, get their warm-up done, take care of all those things away from the track and let them go do their thing. That's why the older athletes make things so much easier for us coaches."

The NCAA track and field championships begin Wednesday, June 8th in Eugene, Oregon.